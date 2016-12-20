Apple’s Tim Cook denies the Mac is dead, says ‘great desktops’ are still coming

Patrick O'Rourke

December 20, 2016 3:11pm

With the release of Apple’s new, pricey line of controversial USB-C MacBook Pros and the absence of any mention of desktop Macs at the company’s most recent press conference, some assumed the tech giant had plans to slowly abandon the Mac.

However, in a recent internal employee posting, Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company remains committed to the Mac.

“Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we’re committed to desktops,” writes Cook. “If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.”

Cook goes on to say that desktop Macs are important to Apple because they provide more screen real estate, additional memory, storage and more variety, to the company’s customers, before emphasizing that they are, “really important, and in some cases critical, to people.”

“The desktop is very strategic for us. It’s unique compared to the notebook because you can pack a lot more performance in a desktop — the largest screens, the most memory and storage, a greater variety of I/O, and fastest performance. So there are many different reasons why desktops are really important, and in some cases critical, to people. The current generation iMac is the best desktop we have ever made and its beautiful Retina 5K display is the best desktop display in the world,” writes Cook.

In a response to an employee question inquiring what Cook believes is Apple’s biggest differentiator in the tech sector is, Apple’s CEO had an interesting answer.

“Our greatest differentiator is our culture and our people. They are the foundation by which everything else comes about. Without great people and a great environment that people can live in, we wouldn’t have intellectual property. We wouldn’t have the best products. We wouldn’t have the inventions or features I mentioned earlier,” said Cook.

If Cook’s statements are true, it looks like Apple’s Mac line isn’t going anywhere and the company still intends to continue pushing forward with desktop-based Mac devices. It’s likely that along with the rumours iPad/iPad Pro refresh, Apple’s next press event will focus on applying a fresh coat of paint to the company’s aging desktop Mac line.

It is unclear, however, if Cook is referencing Apple’s iMac all-in-one line, or if his statements refer to the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro. The lack of updates surrounding all three devices indicates that Apple’s CEO could be discussing the entire line in general.

To put the Mac line in perspective, the Mac Mini has been updated almost every year between 2007 and 2012, and then once again in 2014. The Mac Pro, however, has been updated nearly every year between 2006 and 2013, and has not received an update in more than three years.

The all-in-one iMac, the high-end device in Apple’s Mac line-up, is the most up-to-date device, with the 2015 model getting a 5K retina option just last year.

The internal Apple memo was obtained and verified by TechCrunch. It’s more than likely Apple “leaked” the memo intentionally in an effort to negate the controversy currently surrounding the lack of updates to the Mac line.

SourceTechCrunch
  • Marc Palumbo

    The MacPro is pretty dead. It was expensive and ugly for what you paid.

    • Mo Dabbas

      It was expensive because it is built in the US.

    • Marc Palumbo

      It doesn’t really matter now because it’s almost 4 years since it was updated. I think they’ll just update the regular Mac and that’s it.

  • rick

    Cook sounding like Chen more and more everyday.

    • Marc Palumbo

      with a few billion differences

    • rick

      For now. Tech rises and falls. You only have to look at Apple. Or do you think theyre immune??

    • It’s Me

      How so?

    • rick

      “The desktop is very strategic for us.”

      BB10 is very strategic for us

      Mobile devices are very strategic for us

    • It’s Me

      So talking about a massive, money making business, taking in billions per year, being strategic for them is the same as BB saying a dead business is strategic for them? One is a re-affirmation of a commitment to a massively profitable business, while the other is grasping for hope.

      I guess the words are similar even if context, meaning and relevance aren’t.

    • rick

      BB used to make a crapload of money too. When you have to start using double talk………..its not good

    • It’s Me

      How were they doing when they started using that language? Already down the flusher. They weren’t talking about a wildly successful business.

      Different context. Different meaning. No relation.

    • rick

      ipology = idenial. Any business that’s shrinking is not “wildly successful”. I see nothing from Apple and for sure not their culture of refining other ideas that is going to stop the current shrinking trend. Now – if they were to say replace Tim Cook with someone who had a broader vision…….then maybe. But it would also need to be more than just Tim. They’d need a total shake up at the top……complete and total.

    • It’s Me

      A wildly successful business is a wildly successful business. Seems simple enough.

      It’s always funny people claim to know how they’d do better running a multi billion dollar company. You should write someone.

  • Omar

    Wouldn’t it be funny if their new desktops had no ports.

    Maybe I shouldn’t joke about that just yet.

    • Brad Fortin

      They’ll probably include as many Thunderbolt 3 ports as Intel’s chips can handle, which will be limited by how many PCIe lanes the latest Xeon chips offer.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Figuring a way to get rid of all ports on a desktop and spinning it like it’s the future takes both time and courage.

    This is a company now on the defence.

    • fruvous

      They’ll probably try to make them thinner and underpowered. Not to mention block users from upgrading them.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Getting rid of ports is innovation these days for Apple

    • It’s Me

      They’ve been doing it for 20 years. Not like this is a new thing.

    • Bob Loblaw

      Correction: it’s courage.

    • Omar

      Innovative courage™

    • Brad Fortin

      “These days”? Apple’s been ditching ports since the original Macintosh, which didn’t include a 5.25″ floppy drive.

  • Andrew Holt

    Reality is that apple has seen it’s peak and is now on the decline. There is only so long you can charge a premium price for similar specs to that of their competitors. I remember in the 90’s when Apple was near failure, and with their lack of true innovation (not just about making things pretty) and arrogance they’ve displayed lately, it’s a matter of time before they end up in trouble again.

    • It’s Me

      That record has been playing since the 90s. And you’re right, someday that will be true and you’ll be able to say “I told you so”. Waiting 20+ years to say it takes patience I suppose.

    • Bob Loblaw

      Hi bradley

    • It’s Me

      Hi Neil.

  • Sweet

    They won’t scrap the desktop line, and it will remain profitable, but I doubt it will grow much (gain any significant market share).

  • Do Do

    “Our greatest differentiator is our culture and our people. They are the foundation by which everything else comes about.”

    Your greatest “differentiator” is the batty unconditionally in love fanboys. That’s not to say Apple doesn’t make some great kit such as my my 2015 Macbook Pro but as far as greatest differentiator? Absolutely, it’s the fanboys.

    • Brad Fortin

      Many entities have fans. Look at all the people who think Google can do no wrong, or all the people who think the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup, or all the people who refuse to buy any coffee except Tim Hortons, etc. It’s not really a differentiator.

    • Do Do

      Yes many entities have fans and none like Apple fans, that’s why I feel Apple’s greatest differentiator is their fans.