You can now stream Amazon Prime Video original content in Canada

Patrick O'Rourke

November 21, 2016 5:22pm

Despite the lack of an official announcement from Amazon, it looks like Amazon Prime Video originals are now available to stream in Canada, at least some of them.

When setting up an Amazon Prime account in Canada a notification still states that Amazon Prime Video is now available in Canada. However, when you navigate to Amazon Prime Video on the U.S. Amazon website, as long as you also have a U.S. Amazon account, many of the platform’s originals like The Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle and Red Oaks, are available to stream in Canada without the use or a proxy DNS or VPN service.

Other Amazon content that isn’t an original, including content like Happy Gilmore, Matilda, Equals and Eye in the Sky, however, will not stream. A content licensing notification appears across the screen (see below).

Gizmodo Australia reported earlier today that Australians are able to access original content in Prime Video as well. In a statement to the publication, Amazon said the following:

“We have not launched Amazon Prime in Australia. The service some Australians have signed-up for is the US or UK Prime Membership, which provides free, fast shipping within the US or UK, as well as access to some Amazon Originals, such as The Grand Tour, where we have the global rights.”

Specific Amazon originals, such as Transparent, Alpha House and Mozart in the Jungle, also receive a geographical content licensing error. These are Amazon originals currently available on Rogers and Shaw’s soon to be shuttered Shomi platform. Shomi is set to close on November 30th and once the service is dead, that original content might become available on Amazon Prime video as well.

It’s likely that the release of this content is likely a precursor to an official Canadian/global launch of Amazon’s streaming video service.

Keep in mind, however, that only shows in the ‘Watch While Abroad’ section are currently available to stream. Using a VPN or DNS proxy service does not allow access to additional shows because you’re still logged into your Canadian Prime account.

In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, former Top Gear host and current host of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video, Jeremy Clarkson, stated that his new show can be viewed in Ireland, Canada, Australia and “pretty well everywhere else,” emphasizing that Prime will soon go totally global. When we reached out to Amazon for comment, however, the service claimed the global release only applies to The Grand Tour.

BNN recently reported that Amazon has been quietly acquiring Canadian rights to a variety of different shows over the past year, according to two of the publications sources.

If you’re interested in testing Amazon Prime Video out for yourself, follow this link. We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

  • Andrew Percival

    Its working for me. Watching the grand tour!

    • Al

      How? Did you have to sign up on the US side? If I do, will Prime Video Canada automatically be working or would I have to sign separately?

    • Patrick

      You can sign up for a free trial in the USA until the Canadian launch happens and cancel the us one before paying

    • Al

      Yeah because Prime Canada is supposed to start December 1st I think right?

    • Nope, there’s no official launch date for Prime Video. Other Prime features have been available for a few months now.

    • Salinger

      You can watch anything on Prime now with a VPN and your Canadian Prime membership. Previously, you needed to have a US Prime membership, even with a VPN.

      As you said in the last Syrupcast video Patrick, it seems doubtful they’d go through the trouble of setting up streaming infrastructure for just one show, so it’s looking good that we’ll have another streaming option very soon! 🙂

    • butterfield

      You don’t need to use a VPN or have a US Prime account…. if you have Canadian Prime you can follow the link above and watch Prime videos right away.

    • Salinger

      You don’t need a US Prime membership, that’s what I said in my post. But to watch any and all Prime videos, you do need a VPN. Without it, you’re limited to just the single category “Watch While Abroad”; Nothing else.

      It looks like they’re getting ready to open up Prime to Canada, but as of right now, you can’t watch say, the James Bond “Spectre” without a VPN else you get the “geographical restrictions” error message.

    • All that is actually confirmed is that other countries, Canada included, will be able to watch The Grand Tour (Amazon Original) in December with their region’s Amazon Prime. Nothing about full-on Prime Video has been confirmed.

    • hoo dat

      It’s all over TPB if you want to save yourself the bother of bouncing between the US and Canada.

    • Al

      Yes it is and that’s how I watched it. The day of. Great series. I do miss Top Gear theme and The Stig, but The Grand Tour is far more superior.

    • You don’t need to bounce between the U.S. and Canada. You literally just need Prime and to go to the link at the end of this story.

    • Geoff Dean

      What a time to be alive!

  • TomsDisqusted

    This is great news. The Man in the high Castle is a brilliant series (great acting).

    But I think I read somewhere that Amazon Video doesn’t support Chromecast. I hope that has changed…

  • Aselwyn1

    finnaly

  • CanadianGuy37

    About time. I was thinking about cancelling Prime, because it sucks in Canada compared to what our friends to the south get for their cost. The website might work, but the app is still out of commission presently.

  • Cthom

    Recently watched grand tour on Amazon prime. I used PureVPN to change my location to US so that I can access it and it works great.

  • I’m not quite sure I get it…, I have a Canadian Prime account, and also a US standard account, they use the same username and password. I don’t see Prime videos on Canada’s website and when I go to US website, it says I should start a trial to see the Prime videos…, do I need a Prime account on both Canada and US??

    • Gewurttraminer

      From what I see Amazon’s U.S. website has a heading for their original titles called “TV to Watch While Abroad” which is to say that they’ve enabled this feature for those with a U.S. Amazon account. I don’t see ANY indication that a Canadian account is enabled for any of this and so unless you have a U.S. enabled account as well with Prime activated, you can’t access any of this.
      Put simply they haven’t launched anything in Canada as yet. Just the ability of U.S. prime account users to watch the stuff while abroad.

    • Ok…, that explains all of this behavior then. Thanks and have a nice day!

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Hope this comes soon – I started a trial and I will continue it if Prime video is worth it.

  • C F

    If you were a lucky wiiu deluxe early adopter you got instant video preinstalled. Works without a dns forwarder

  • C F

    Anyone know if you could signup for just the US video membership & cdn prime(the twitch game discount is intriguing)?