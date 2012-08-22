Spotify to launch service in Canada

Looks like there’ll be some new competition coming for Rdio. According to Spotify’s annual account filing the streaming music service has plans to enter Canada. It should be available in the coming months, but no exact details of when. Spotify gives you instant access to live radio and the ability to stream millions of songs on any screen, any platform. In addition, the service allows you to share music with your friends via their “Spotify Social” feature. The “Premium” ad-free subscription costs $10/month in the States, probably will be the same price for us in Canada.
Spotify currently has over 32 million registered users and is available in 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.
Source: WSJ
