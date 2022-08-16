What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late August 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of August, with notable titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Midnight Fight Express included in the batch.
See below for the full list of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August:
- Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today
- Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 23rd
- Exapunks (PC) – August 25th
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25th
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30th
- Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30th
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30th
- Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30th
Meanwhile, the following 16 games have received Xbox Touch Controls on mobile:
- Chorus
- Coffee Talk
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age Origins
- Floppy Knights
- Matchpoint
- MLB The Show 22
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Skate
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Here are the titles leaving Game Pass on August 31st:
- Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)
- Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.
Find out what titles came to the service in early August here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox