SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites last week

SpaceX has officially added another successful satellite launch to its roster.
The company launched 46 more Starlink satellites on Friday.
SpaceX shared the details on Twitter. Video shows the Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellites at 5:40ET from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, named ‘Of Course I Still Love You.’
The latest launch marks the 56th Starlink mission for SpaceX and the second for Falcon 9.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/cPTwPQZkxk
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 12, 2022
Image credit: SpaceX
Source: SpaceX Via: TeslaNorth