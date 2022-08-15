OnePlus updates 10T ahead of launch with various improvements

While the OnePlus 10T won’t go on sale for another few days in Canada, the company is already rolling out several software fixes.

OnePlus says that this will add system stability improvements, increase startup speeds and stabilize network connections even more. Beyond that, OnePlus’ changelog indicates it’s fixing a weird camera bug, but in my experience, the 10T has been pretty stable.

Notably, this is just a minor bug fix update, and the phone won’t get the new Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 that’s now out in beta for the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you do want to see what the new software will look like, you can read more about it here.

Source: OnePlus