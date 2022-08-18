Motorola’s new Edge (2022) will come to Canada in the ‘coming months’

Motorola unveiled its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge (2022), on August 18th. The successor to last year’s Edge (2021) looks to continue building on the brand with new features, but Canadians won’t be able to get their hands on one for “months.”
Yup, like last year, Motorola would only vaguely promise that the phone would eventually come to Canada, but didn’t offer up any dates or other information. For U.S. residents, the Edge (2022) will be available starting today starting at $498 USD (about $642 CAD).
Motorola Edge (2022)
Motorola Edge (2021)
Motorola Edge+
Display
6.6-inch FHD OLED 10-bit 144Hz display
6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display, 144Hz refresh, up to 576Hz touch latency
6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Endless Edge display, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
RAM
6GB/8GB
6 or 8GB
12GB DDR5
Storage
128GB/256GB
128 or 256GB
256GB UFS3.0 with Turbo Write
Dimensions (in.)
160.86 x 74.24 x 8.24mm
168 x 76 x 8.85mm
161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm
Weight
170g
200g
203g
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel f/1.8 'Ultra Pixel' with OIS | 13-megapixel f/1.5 120-degree ultra-wide | 2-megapixel depth sensor
108-megapixel main with Ultra Pixel Tech, f/1.9 aperture | 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle | 2-megapixel depth
108-megapixel f/1.8 Quad Pixel with OIS | 16-megapixel f/2.2 Ultra-wide angle and Macro Vision | 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto 3x optical zoom and OIS | time of flight sensor
Front Facing Camera
32-megapixel f/2.45 with 'Quad Pixel' technology
32-megapixel with Quad Pixel Tech
25-megapixel f/2.0 Quad Pixel
OS
Android 12
Android 11
Android 10
Battery
5,000mAh
5,000mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
5G (mmWave and Sub-6), 4G LTE, 3G, 2G
5G (Sub-6 and mmWave), 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
5G: mmWave and Sub-6 | LTE/UMTS/HSPA+/GSM/EDGE/CDMA
Sensors
Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Sar sensor, Magnetometer (compass)
Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer (compass), barometer
In-display fingerprint reader, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light, sensor hub, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM or eSIM
Single nano SIM
Nano SIM
Launch Date
August 19, 2022
September 2, 2021
April 22, 2020
Misc
Colours: Mineral Gray
Colours: Nebula Blue
Colours: Smoky Sangria, Thunder Grey
The Motorola Edge (2022) sports a 6.6-inch OLED 10-bit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola says the screen supports HDR10+ with 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. Moreover, the phone sports Dolby Atmos technology and two stereo speakers to deliver full, multi-dimensional sound.
A 5,000mAh battery powers the Edge (2022), alongside a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor with support for both mmWave and Sub-6 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. Motorola says the phone can get up to two days of battery life, although I’ll believe that when I see it. When you do need to top up the battery, the Edge (2022) supports ‘TurboPower 30’ 30W fast charging and wireless charging. Finally, the phone offers 128GB or 256GB of storage and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
When it comes to the camera, the Edge (2022) boasts impressive specs, at least on paper. The main rear camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization. There’s also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a two-megapixel depth sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
To wrap things up, Motorola promised three years of updates and four years of security patches for the Edge (2022). However, the phone will launch on Android 12, so the Android 13 update will take one of the three major software updates. Still, it sounds like better software support than Motorola has offered for some of its other phones.
Images credit: Motorola