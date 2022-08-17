If your Apple Watch Series 3 restarts unexpectedly, Apple has a fix

Alongside iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1, Apple also released watchOS 8.7.1 earlier today, August 17th, which aims to fix a very specific bug plaguing Apple Watch Series 3 users, as shared by 9to5Mac.

According to the release, Apple Watch Series 3 models were susceptible to reboot unexpectedly for some users. The watchOS 8.7.1 was rolled out solely to fix the bug, and doesn’t offer any other upgrades or security enhancements. Additionally, the update will only be visible to Watch 3 owners, and other Apple models of the Apple Watch won’t get the specific update.

On the other hand, both iOS 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 come with security fixes, including a WebKit vulnerability and a vulnerability that allowed third-party apps to run arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

You can update your Apple Watch Series 3 by opening the Apple Watch app on your phone and heading to the “My Watch tab.” From there, tap ‘General’ and ‘Software Update.’

Alternatively, open the settings app on your Apple Watch Series 3 > Tap ‘General,’ and then ‘Software Update.’

Source: Apple, Via: 9to5Mac