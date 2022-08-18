Amazon is testing Tik-Tok like product stories

Amazon is testing a Tik-Tok-like feed for its app that displays photos and videos of the selected product.

The news comes via The Wall Street Journal, and according to the publication and unnamed sources, the feature is currently being “assessed internally by employees,” and “could eventually be launched more broadly.”

Tik-Tok has shown the world that short videos are the way to go when it comes to engagement. After both Facebook and Instagram rolled out Reels, Meta’s own version of short-form videos, Amazon seems to be wanting a slice of the pie too.

According to the report, the feature is being tested under the internal name “Inspire,” and appears as a small diamond widget. Amazon is “constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

It is not currently known when or if the feature will make it to the official Amazon app.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Wall Street Journal