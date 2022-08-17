PSN promo discounts The Crew 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, more

PlayStation’s hottest deals are offering games like The Crew 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and more at a discounted rate.
These games are available until August 31st.
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Deluxe Edition: now $19.49, was $64.99
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition: now $23.99, was $119.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: now $18.72, was $53.49
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Judgment: now $26.74, was $53.49
- BioShock: The Collection: now $13.39, was $66.99
- Need of Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: now $10.99, was $54.99
- Days Gone: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Metro Exodus: now $13.99, was $39.99
- Digimon World: Next Order: now $12.79, was $79.99
Source: PlayStation