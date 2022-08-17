fbpx
PSN promo discounts The Crew 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, more

These games are available until August 31st

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 17, 20222:43 PM EDT
PlayStation’s hottest deals are offering games like The Crew 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Diablo III: Eternal Collection and more at a discounted rate.

Source: PlayStation

