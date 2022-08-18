Select Apple Watch models on sale for up to 19 percent off

There are several models of the Apple Watch available on discount today through Amazon Canada. This is certainly a good time to secure one before the end of the summer. Check out the discounts below.
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case for $339 (save 17%)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case for $299 (save 19%)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm) – Midnight Aluminium Case for $489 (save 14%)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case for $239.99 (save 17%)
Source: Amazon Canada
