Amazon Canada discounts Fire TV Stick and bundles by 30 percent

Amazon Canada is going all out this back-to-school season by discounting its popular Fire TV Sticks. These streaming devices were the number one seller during the recent Prime Day and the discounts are up to 30 percent.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick for $89.98 (save $40)
- Echo Dot with Clock and Fire TV Stick 4K for $114.98 (save $35)
- Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K for $154.98 (save $22)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Fire TV Stick for $79.98 (save 35)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $44.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $59.99 (save $15)
Source: Amazon Canada
