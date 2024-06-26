Xbox to delist Forza Horizon 4 from digital stores in December

Xbox will delist Forza Horizon 4 from the Microsoft Store and Steam digital storefronts on December 15th, 2024.

In a post on the official Forza website, the company confirmed that sales of the 2018 open-world racer are ending due to “licensing and agreements with our partners.” The game features a slew of cars from various manufacturers, so licences have no doubt expired.

However, Microsoft says Forza Horizon 4 will remain playable across Xbox and PC to those who already own it. Further, those with an active Xbox Game Pass membership who have purchased DLC for the game will receive a token to redeem for the game through the Xbox Message Center. These codes will start to get sent “in the following days,” with Xbox noting it “might take a while” for you to get one.

If you haven’t yet played Forza Horizon 4 or want to keep playing beyond December 15th, Xbox is also offering discounts for the game. An 80 percent discount is now live on Steam for a limited time, while the game will go on sale on Xbox on July 14th.

Of course, it’s always sad to see any game delisted, especially for preservation reasons, and Forza Horizon 4‘s fate is particularly notable as it’s one of Xbox’s most acclaimed titles. In the meantime, the latest games in the series, 2021’s Horizon 5 and last year’s Motorsport, will remain supported.

More information about the delisting can be found in this FAQ.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox