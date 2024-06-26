fbpx
Where to stream The Bear in Canada

Carmy and the gang are back this week

Bradly Shankar
Jun 26, 202410:48 AM EDT 0 comments
The Bear Season 3

One of TV’s most acclaimed series, The Bear, returns this week for its third season.

FX’s critical darling follows Chicago chef Carmy and his team in the high-pressure environment of a restaurant. In Season 3, the gang must deal with the challenges of a full-scale fine dining establishment after running a small sandwich shop.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy) and stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment), Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) and Fort Erie, Ontario chef Matty Matheson.

In Canada, The Bear streams exclusively on Disney+. All 10 episodes of the new season hit the service on Wednesday, June 26th at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Are you excited (or even stressed out) about the new season of The Bear? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: FX

