Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of free games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in July.

Notably, this month’s highlight is NHL 24 from none other than Canada’s own EA Vancouver. Read on for the full list:

Among Us (PS4/PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)

NHL 24 (PS4/PS5)

Additionally, an exclusive Genshin Impact PS Plus content bundle will become available on July 16th featuring the following items:

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit x20

Mora x 150,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Primogems × 160

June’s free PS Plus games remain available until July 1st.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.

Until July 10th, those who buy a 12-month PS Plus subscription can get movie credits to use in the Sony Pictures Core app. More information can be found in the app on your PS5 console.

