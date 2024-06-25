Rogers offering free Disney+ with ads to TV customers

Rogers is now offering TV customers access to the ad-supported version of Disney+ at no extra cost.

The carrier confirmed to MobileSyrup that free Disney+ is available for both new and existing customers. Existing customers must be on an eligible plan (including Total, Popular, and Premier). Rogers will notify customers via email, and there will be a banner in MyRogers to activate the subscription.

Rogers also shared a FAQ page about the new, free Disney+ offer. Some notable takeaways from the FAQ include that existing Disney+ customers will need to cancel their plan before activating the free plan from Rogers.

Additionally, customers who want to upgrade to the ad-free Disney+ will be able to upgrade through Rogers in the future.

You can learn more about the free Disney+ offer here, or check out the FAQ page here.