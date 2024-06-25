Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a ghoulishly good time

When I think about it, the 3DS might be my most used Nintendo system of all time, outside of the Switch, given its incredibly varied catalogue and portable functionality.

And yet, a major 3DS blind spot for me has always been Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, Vancouver-based Next Level Games’ best-selling second entry in Nintendo’s ghost-focused action-adventure series. On top of that, I never played much of Luigi’s Mansion 3, its Switch-exclusive sequel, as my fellow MobileSyrup Brad handled that review for us instead. Therefore, I’ve really enjoyed having Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, a new Switch remaster of Dark Moon, as my first real introduction to the series.

That starts with the presentation. Luigi has always appealed to me more than the ever-confident Mario, given that the green-clad brother is a rather endearingly timid goofball, and that’s reflected throughout Luigi’s Mansion 2. Whether it’s his Scooby Doo-esque frightened reactions to ghosts or the way he uneasily hums along to the music as you walk around, Luigi’s Mansion 2 just oozes character. Naturally, there’s not much of a story here (Luigi has to explore different mansions within Evershade Valley to collect pieces of the Dark Moon and recapture King Boo), but the game’s ample personality more than makes up for that. That tone ensures that this is one “spooky game” that’s suitable for all ages.

Enhancing all of this is a commendable visual overhaul that brings Luigi’s Mansion 2 more in line with Switch-level visuals. Of course, you can still tell it’s not quite a modern game, given the relative simplicity of some environments and animations, but it’s nonetheless a noticeable graphical upgrade. Meanwhile, other modernization comes in the form of the minimap having been brought to the top-right of the screen (rather than the lower of the 3DS’ displays) and better spacing out of some of the inputs thanks to the Switch’s increased number of buttons over the 3DS.

These improvements complement the core ghost-catching gameplay loop, which remains incredibly compelling. With his handy Poltergust 5000 and attached Strobulb-enhanced flashlight, Luigi can stun and then suck up ghosts that he encounters in a bout of tug of war with the analogue stick. Basic ghouls are simple enough to ensnare, but larger variants put up more of a struggle, resulting in gleefully frantic chases around a given room that can get even more chaotic when other hazards like demonic rats and flying books are thrown into the mix.

Outside of combat, the utility of Luigi’s gear also gradually expands in some clever ways, like a ‘Dark Light’ to reveal hidden objects and doors and the ability to inflate and latch onto balloons to reach higher places. And because rooms tend to be small, you’re encouraged to blow through every corner with the Poltergust to find goodies like hearts, coins and even life-saving ghost dog bones, be they under a rug, behind a window curtain, or even atop a ceiling fan, thus adding even more depth and texture to the world. Meanwhile, the mansions themselves are impressively varied from a thematic standpoint, starting with a simple haunted house setup but soon including the likes of a sandy clock tower, a monstrous plant-filled botanical garden and frigid coal mines.

The only major shortcoming of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD lies in its mission-based campaign. After completing a certain objective, like finding four cogs to operate a lift, Professor E. Gadd will return Luigi to his bunker before sending him back. This fragmented structure might be more palatable if you’re playing in chunks on the go, but my time with Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD has primarily been in TV mode, so it feels like unnecessary padding in between the engaging moment-to-moment exploration and ghost encounters. This also might take some getting used to if you’re coming from the open-ended areas of Luigi’s Mansion 3.

And while it’s not a flaw of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD itself, it’s tough to swallow $79.99 for a remaster of an 11-year-old 3DS game. (Especially when, by contrast, last year’s Metroid Prime Remastered has the far more reasonable cost of $49.99). Maybe if the original Luigi’s Mansion was thrown in to make this a double-pack, but with just this sequel remaster, that full price tag is harder to justify. It’s worth noting that I didn’t get a chance to try out Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD‘s trio of four-player multiplayer modes (two of which are “catch all of the ghosts,” while one is “find the exit”), which should, to be fair, add a bit more value. Even still, though, $79.99 for an older game will undoubtedly be a pretty big ask for some.

What I can say, for my part, is that Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is an excellent game that’s just bursting with charm, inventive gameplay and delightful Haunted Mansion-style levels. I’m also just glad it’s now found a home on Switch, as it gives people like me the chance to properly check it out. Here’s hoping Kid Icarus: Uprising is the next 3DS game to make the jump to Switch!

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on June 27th.

Image credit: Nintendo