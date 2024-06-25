Appliance prices plummet for Best Buy’s Black Friday in Summer sale

TL;DR: Shop the full Black Friday in Summer sale.

Replacing your washer and dryer might not evoke the same thrill as peeling the protective film off the screen of a new phone, but if you’re in need of new home appliances, Best Buy’s Black Friday in Summer sale should come close. Check out the deep discounts in the entire sale, or peruse some of the individual deals below.

Samsung 36″ 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,649.99 (save $550)

LG 5.2 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Front Load Steam Washer & 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer for $1,999.98 (save $300)

Samsung 30″ 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range for $1,299.99 (save $600)

LG 36″ 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView French Door Refrigerator for $2,299.99 (save $700)

LG WashTower 5.2 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Steam Washer & Dryer for $2,199.99 (save $300)

Insignia 30″ 18 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator for $599.99 (save $200)

Samsung 5.3 Cu. Ft. Front Load Electric Washer & Dryer for $2,099.99 (save $1,200)

GE Over-the-Range Microwave for $349.99 (save $100)

Bosch 24″ 46dB Built-In Dishwasher with Third Rack for $1,299.99 (save $200)

LG 36″ 23 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,399.99 (save $500)