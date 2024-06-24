Steam Deck on sale for $375 in Canada until July 11

Valve’s Summer Sale is extending to the Steam Deck LCD models. The 64GB and 512GB models are being phased out of the Steam Deck lineup so Valve is knocking 15 percent off the price.

The 64GB version is now $373.15, which is roughly $66 less than its original $439 price tag.

The 512GB option is now down to $475, which is $84 less than the old $559 price tag.

This means the Steam Deck lineup will shift in early July. The new starting Deck will be the 256GB LCD model ($499) and both the 512GB ($689) and 1TB ($819) options will now only sport OLED screens.

Source: Valve