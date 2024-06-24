fbpx
Ookla speedtest shows how 5G boosts popular services in Canada

The company put YouTube, Google and Facebook page loads to the test on both 4G and 5G networks

Bradly Shankar
Jun 24, 20241:18 PM EDT 0 comments
YouTube

Ookla has published new findings on 5G performance in Canada.

Specifically, the speedtest company compared the page load times of three popular services — YouTube, Facebook and Google —  on 4G and 5G networks.

Here are the times:

  • Facebook: 1 second (5G) versus 1.3 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 23 percent
  • Google: 0.6 seconds (5G) versus 0.7 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 18 percent
  • YouTube: 1.3 seconds (5G) versus 1.6 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 16 percent

Overall, Ookla says Canada’s 5G page load speed was among the fastest of all the countries analyzed in its latest report. Notably, Canada had the fastest page load speed on Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

The full report can be found here.

