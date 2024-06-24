Ookla speedtest shows how 5G boosts popular services in Canada

Ookla has published new findings on 5G performance in Canada.
Specifically, the speedtest company compared the page load times of three popular services — YouTube, Facebook and Google — on 4G and 5G networks.
Here are the times:
- Facebook: 1 second (5G) versus 1.3 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 23 percent
- Google: 0.6 seconds (5G) versus 0.7 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 18 percent
- YouTube: 1.3 seconds (5G) versus 1.6 seconds (4G) — an estimated improvement of 16 percent
Overall, Ookla says Canada’s 5G page load speed was among the fastest of all the countries analyzed in its latest report. Notably, Canada had the fastest page load speed on Facebook, Google, and YouTube.
The full report can be found here.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.