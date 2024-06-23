How are you liking Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is finally out, and I love it. The hit game’s DLC was announced in February of 2023, about a year after the official release of Elden Ring. The DLC brings eight new weapon types, 95 new weapons, 10 new shields, 28 new incantations, 20 new spirit ashes, 30 new armour sets and more.

In Canada, the DLC costs about $53, which is nice considering the prices of games in the country.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is not for beginner players. To even get to the Lands of Shadows, you’ll need first to beat Scarscourge Radahn and then also head to Mogwyn’s Palace and beat that boss as well. Essentially, you’ll need to be nearly finished with the original title.

I beat Elden Ring, but in preparation for the DLC, I didn’t start a ‘New Game Plus’ run, meaning I’m pretty strong in my world. However, it still took me a while to beat the first boss of the Legacy Dungeon. You’re going to want to be at least level 150.

I already love Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and I want to know if you do as well. Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: Bandai Namco