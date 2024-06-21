Trailer Park Boys to appear at Fan Expo Canada this summer

The stars of one of Canada’s most popular TV shows will be at Fan Expo Canada this summer.

On the pop-culture event’s official social media accounts, Fan Expo confirmed that Trailer Park Boys stars John Paul Tremblay (Julian), Robb Wells (Ricky), and Mike Smith (Bubbles) will be at the next edition of the show, which runs from August 22nd to 25th in Toronto.

Specifically, the trio will be attending on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to give out photos, autographs and take part in a panel. The Trailer Park Boys aren’t the only Canadian comedy stars attending Fan Expo this year, either; most of the main cast of Letterkenny will also be at the show.

Other confirmed Fan Expo Canada 2024 guests include Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny), John Cleese (Monty Python), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Vancouver’s Jason Priestley (90210), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Toronto’s Tara Strong (My Little Pony), Colleen Clinkenbeard (One Piece), Maile Flanagan (Naruto), Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3) and Canadian-American Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect).

Fan Expo Canada tickets start at $29 (advance pricing) and can be purchased here.

Image credit: SwearNet