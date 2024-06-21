Retro game streaming service Antstream Arcade launches on Apple devices next week

Antstream Arcade, a retro-focused game streaming service, will launch on iPhone and iPad on June 27th.

Notably, this will be the first third-party game streaming app to be offered natively on Apple devices since the tech giant loosened its App Store restrictions in response to European law. Previously, services like Xbox Game Pass had to offer web-based apps to circumvent Apple’s policies.

With Antstream Arcade, subscribers can stream over 1,300 games from old consoles from the likes of Atari, Sega and Nintendo. Some of the games include Asteroids, Centipede, Sam & Max Hit the Road, The Secret of Monkey Island, Super Star Wars and Worms. The full list of games, which is organized by platform, can be found here.

It should be noted that Apple began permitting emulators on its storefront earlier this year, so many people have no doubt been playing retro games for free that way. However, those don’t include games, so users have to find the necessary ROMs online.

Antstream Arcade, meanwhile, features legally licensed titles directly within its app, although you have to pay for them. In Canada, the service costs $42.99/year and is also available on Xbox consoles, Android, Samsung TVs and more.

