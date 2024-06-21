Public Mobile offering 20GB/$29 Canada and U.S. plan in Quebec

Public Mobile has a new plan for those who live in Quebec. This new plan offers $29/20GB and offers Canada-U.S. roaming talk, text and data.

This plan comes with a free eSIM and 4G speeds up to 100mbps

In Quebec, Public Mobile also has a few other limited-time options.

$34/50GB Canada-U.S. 5G speeds

$40/75GB Canada-U.S. 5G speeds

$50/100GB Canada-U.S. 5G speeds

Public Mobile previously offered the $34/50GB Canada-US at 5G speeds plan and is looking to return it for a limited time.

Public Mobile is a sub-brand of the national carrier Telus. With Freedom Mobile now in Quebec, it looks like Public is stepping up to offer similar price plans to compete with the sub-brand.

Via: iPhone in Canada