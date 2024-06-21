fbpx
News

Crave’s annual plans are 40 percent off, right on time for House of the Dragon

All three of the service's 12-month plans are discounted

Bradly Shankar
Jun 21, 202411:38 AM EDT 0 comments
House of the Dragon Matt Smith Emma D'Arcy

Bell is offering significant discounts on its annual Crave memberships as part of a special “summer offer.”

Until July 2nd, you can get the three 12-month subscriptions for the following prices:

  • Basic with Ads — $59.90 (regularly $99.90)
  • Standard with Ads — $89.90 (regularly $149.90)
  • Premium with Ads — $130 (regularly $220)

Keep in mind that subscriptions will auto-renew after the first year at their original price. Learn more about the deals and Crave’s membership options here.

The timing of this promotion coincides with the eight-episode second season of House of the Dragon, which premiered on the service on June 16th. One new episode drops on Crave every Sunday.

Image credit: HBO

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Freedom Mobile offering a free gig of data to use when travelling

News

Trailer Park Boys to appear at Fan Expo Canada this summer

News

Apple’s annual back-to-school promo has started in Canada

News

Apple releases pro video app for iPhone, plus Final Cut updates on iPad

Comments