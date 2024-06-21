Crave’s annual plans are 40 percent off, right on time for House of the Dragon

Bell is offering significant discounts on its annual Crave memberships as part of a special “summer offer.”

Until July 2nd, you can get the three 12-month subscriptions for the following prices:

Basic with Ads — $59.90 (regularly $99.90)

Standard with Ads — $89.90 (regularly $149.90)

Premium with Ads — $130 (regularly $220)

Keep in mind that subscriptions will auto-renew after the first year at their original price. Learn more about the deals and Crave’s membership options here.

The timing of this promotion coincides with the eight-episode second season of House of the Dragon, which premiered on the service on June 16th. One new episode drops on Crave every Sunday.

Image credit: HBO