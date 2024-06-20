fbpx
Deals

PlayStation Mid-Year sale offers AAA games up to 80 percent off

The sale is available until July 3rd

Dean Daley
Jun 20, 20248:06 AM EDT 0 comments
Assassin's Creed Mirage Baghdad

PlayStation’s Mid-Year Deals sale offers hit games up to 80 percent off. The sale is available until July 3rd. Madden NFL 24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and more are among some of the games on sale.

There are a ton more games on sale, check them out here. 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Pixel 8 Pro is now $300 off

Deals

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 21% off today

Deals

Virgin Plus offers some existing customers $61/125GB 5G plan

Deals

Prices drop on games and game accessories at Best Buy Canada

Comments