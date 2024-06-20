PlayStation Mid-Year sale offers AAA games up to 80 percent off

PlayStation’s Mid-Year Deals sale offers hit games up to 80 percent off. The sale is available until July 3rd. Madden NFL 24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and more are among some of the games on sale.
- Madden NFL 24: now $17.99, was $89.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage: now $34.99, was $69.99
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition: now $51.99, was $129.99
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: now $60.76, was $93.49
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition: now $74.99, was $149.99
- Stray: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Lords of the Fallen: $53.24, was $106.49
- Hades: $16.74, was $33.49
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: $26.39, was $79.99
There are a ton more games on sale, check them out here.
