Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jun 12 – 18th]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Every week, MobileSyrup compiles the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you, allowing you to compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Ongoing deals:

Save with Member Benefits. Save up to $1200 per year on food, fashion, and entertainment.

Get 20GB for $29/month or 50GB for $34/month in Quebec. In other regions, get 20GB for $34/month or 50GB for $44/month. Available for new activations when you bring your own phone.

Save up to $300 when you pair an affordable plan with iPhone 15. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Affordable phone plans for new Canadians. Get 20GB for $29/month in Quebec or $34/month in other regions. Plus, receive a bonus of 1000 long-distance minutes for calls to select countries when you sign up in-store.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and save up to $740 with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0 down, 0% APR. Now only $15/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $55/mo (Quebec only).

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Can/US $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Canada-wide $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Browse Virgin Plus cell phone plans

Notable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV. New subscribers can also enjoy 1 month free. Save up to $240 on Apple Watch over 24 months with Bell SmartPay on an eligible 2-year plan. Save up to 50% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic when you purchase select Samsung phones in-store. Conditions apply. Exclusive student offer: 50GB for $44/mo in QC or 100GB for $50/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone. Offer available in-store only. Save $60 when you buy online a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own. Get 75GB for $35/mo when you bring your own phone and when paired with an Internet plan in QC. Prepaid plans: Get 2GB bonus with $20/mo & $24/mo plans, or 5GB bonus with $29/mo and above plans with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in QC. Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell. Prepaid Voice and Data plans: Get bonus 5GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40/mo, 50GB with $50/mo, or 75GB with $60/mo plans, with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON. 5G plans with unlimited talk, text, and tons of data starting from $50/mo when paired with an Internet plan in ON. Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone. Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on select Essential or Ultimate plans. Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell. Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes Prepaid Voice plan with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON. Bonus: Existing Small Business Mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Business Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plans. Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit. Various phone accessories are on sale. Browse Bell cell phone plans

Browse Bell cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get it for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $10/mo (was: $46.17/mo) for 24 months at 0% interest with Fido Payment Program on select plans..

Ongoing deals:

Get iPhone 15 at $0 down, 0% interest, and pay only $48.38/mo for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program and a Plus plan.

Refer a friend to Fido and you’ll both receive $25 in bill credits over 5 months. Earn up to a maximum of $125 per year.

Get 20GB for only $29/month in Quebec or 50GB for $44/mo in other regions, for 24 months after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own phone.

Enjoy up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.

MOVING DAY OFFER – 5G Home Internet is now available in Quebec. Get it along a mobile plan for $65/month after Automatic Payments Discount.

Get a Fido mobile plan for as low as $34/month when paired with any Rogers Internet service. Conditions apply. (Excluding Quebec)

Get a $200 trade in bonus!

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.

Tablets at $0 down and 0% interest with financing on select plans starting at only $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

For a limited time, when you subscribe online to a Helix Internet, TV, or TV App plan, you receive a $50 gift card to spend at the participating merchant of your choice, including Cineplex, Metro, Super C, Brunet, Simons, and Strøm Nordic Spa. For a limited time, get an Apple HomePod mini, valued at $129, as a gift when you purchase an eligible iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 series device, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit. Plus get 6 months of Apple Music free with your HomePod mini.



Ongoing deals:

Limited-time offer: When you purchase an iPhone 15 128 GB, at only $10/month with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit, you get an Apple HomePod mini as a gift.

For a limited time, get a Google Pixel 8 128 GB at $0/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

For a limited time, get a Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB at $5/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

All-Inclusive Canada-France 45 GB and 60 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $70/month, or for $55/month when combined with an Internet plan.

For a limited time, take advantage of special offers on travel plans. Canada-International starting at $55/month when combined with an Internet plan. Canada-US or Canada-France All-Inclusive plans at the same price as All-Inclusive Canada, starting at $45/month when combined with an Internet plan.

For a limited time, when you subscribe to a Mobile plan with data online, you save the $50 activation fee.

Limited-time offer: When you keep the phone you already have, you automatically get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.

Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)



Browse Videotron cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $11.29/mo with the Tab Plus. That’s $839 in device savings!

Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G on the Tab.

Get up to 40GB/mo for 24 months on a prepaid plan for $29/mo with promo code 15BONUS24, when you sign up for Automatic Top-ups. (Excluding QC)

Get 50% off a Prepaid SIM card and free shipping when you buy on TELUS.com.

Quebec exclusive deal on prepaid plans: Get up to 55GB/mo for 24 months for $27/mo with promo code 30BONUS24, when you sign up for Automatic Top-ups.

Get 50GB for $40/mo with the Tab in QC or for $49/mo in other regions, when you purchase any Certified Pre-owned like Apple iPhone 13. Plus, get a free perk like Rollover Data.

Get 20 GB for $29/mo in QC or for $34/mo in other regions, plus pick a free perk, when you bring your own phone.

Promotion on the $29/mo, $34/mo, and $45/mo plans in QC, and the $30/mo plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.

Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime altogether from $15/month.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals: Exclusive pricing on iPhone 15 for newcomers: Enjoy a $360 rebate over 24 months when you activate it in-store and get it for only $17.50/month with financing and Save & Return. Ongoing deals: Save up to $50/mo when you add a line. Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.

Save $300 over 24 months on iPad 9 with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 with Galaxy AI for as low as $5/mo for 24 months on a 5G mobile plan with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $0/mo for 24 months on select plans with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years.

Trade in an eligible device in-store and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for $0/mo, or get it online for $20/mo. For 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.

Get the Google Pixel 8, powered by Google AI at 0% interest for up to 48 months with an Equal Payment Plan and Rogers credit card financing. No mobile term contract needed.(Excluding Quebec)

Save $5/month on the 5G Mobile 75GB plan in Quebec or $10/month on the 5G Infinite Essential plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.

5G mobile plans start at $50/month ($35/month when paired with a home service) in Quebec, and $60/month ($50/month when paired with a home service) in other regions. When you bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount.

Get 5G Home Internet for $55/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.

The 5G Infinite Premium plan includes unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada, the US and Mexico.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online.

Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.\

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Save up to $760 upfront on the iPhone 15 series over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, save $60 when you shop online.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for $0 upfront and just $5 per month with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.

Ongoing deals: