Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jun 12 – 18th]

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Ongoing deals:
- Save with Member Benefits. Save up to $1200 per year on food, fashion, and entertainment.
- Get 20GB for $29/month or 50GB for $34/month in Quebec. In other regions, get 20GB for $34/month or 50GB for $44/month. Available for new activations when you bring your own phone.
- Save up to $300 when you pair an affordable plan with iPhone 15. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Affordable phone plans for new Canadians. Get 20GB for $29/month in Quebec or $34/month in other regions. Plus, receive a bonus of 1000 long-distance minutes for calls to select countries when you sign up in-store.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and save up to $740 with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0 down, 0% APR. Now only $15/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra.
- Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $75/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).
- Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.
- Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $55/mo (Quebec only).
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
- Get 10GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Can/US $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Canada-wide $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
- Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.
- Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
- Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Notable price changes:
- Deals on Google Cell phones: Pixel 8, 8 pro, 8a & 7 Pro.
- Deal on Samsung Galaxy S24 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, A15, S22, S22 Ultra, XCover6 Pro, & A54 5G.
- Sale on: TCL 502, TCL 30 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, Sonim XP10 5G, XP3 Plus, XP5 Plus (with knobs) and XP5 Plus (without knobs).
- Motorola Cell Phone deals: Motorola Edge (2023), G Play – 2024, G 5G (2023) & G 5G (2024).
Ongoing deals:
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV. New subscribers can also enjoy 1 month free.
- Save up to $240 on Apple Watch over 24 months with Bell SmartPay on an eligible 2-year plan.
- Save up to 50% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic when you purchase select Samsung phones in-store. Conditions apply.
- Exclusive student offer: 50GB for $44/mo in QC or 100GB for $50/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone. Offer available in-store only.
- Save $60 when you buy online a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own.
- Get 75GB for $35/mo when you bring your own phone and when paired with an Internet plan in QC.
- Prepaid plans: Get 2GB bonus with $20/mo & $24/mo plans, or 5GB bonus with $29/mo and above plans with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in QC.
- Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell.
- Prepaid Voice and Data plans: Get bonus 5GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40/mo, 50GB with $50/mo, or 75GB with $60/mo plans, with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.
- 5G plans with unlimited talk, text, and tons of data starting from $50/mo when paired with an Internet plan in ON.
- Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.
- Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on select Essential or Ultimate plans.
- Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.
- Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes Prepaid Voice plan with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.
- Bonus: Existing Small Business Mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Business Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plans.
- Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
- Various phone accessories are on sale.
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get it for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $10/mo (was: $46.17/mo) for 24 months at 0% interest with Fido Payment Program on select plans..
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 15 at $0 down, 0% interest, and pay only $48.38/mo for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program and a Plus plan.
- Refer a friend to Fido and you’ll both receive $25 in bill credits over 5 months. Earn up to a maximum of $125 per year.
- Get 20GB for only $29/month in Quebec or 50GB for $44/mo in other regions, for 24 months after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own phone.
- Enjoy up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- MOVING DAY OFFER – 5G Home Internet is now available in Quebec. Get it along a mobile plan for $65/month after Automatic Payments Discount.
- Get a Fido mobile plan for as low as $34/month when paired with any Rogers Internet service. Conditions apply. (Excluding Quebec)
- Get a $200 trade in bonus!
- Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.
- Tablets at $0 down and 0% interest with financing on select plans starting at only $15/month when you add a line to your account.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
New deals:
- For a limited time, when you subscribe online to a Helix Internet, TV, or TV App plan, you receive a $50 gift card to spend at the participating merchant of your choice, including Cineplex, Metro, Super C, Brunet, Simons, and Strøm Nordic Spa.
- For a limited time, get an Apple HomePod mini, valued at $129, as a gift when you purchase an eligible iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 series device, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit. Plus get 6 months of Apple Music free with your HomePod mini.
Ongoing deals:
- Limited-time offer: When you purchase an iPhone 15 128 GB, at only $10/month with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit, you get an Apple HomePod mini as a gift.
- For a limited time, get a Google Pixel 8 128 GB at $0/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.
- For a limited time, get a Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB at $5/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.
- All-Inclusive Canada-France 45 GB and 60 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
- Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $70/month, or for $55/month when combined with an Internet plan.
- For a limited time, take advantage of special offers on travel plans. Canada-International starting at $55/month when combined with an Internet plan. Canada-US or Canada-France All-Inclusive plans at the same price as All-Inclusive Canada, starting at $45/month when combined with an Internet plan.
- For a limited time, when you subscribe to a Mobile plan with data online, you save the $50 activation fee.
- Limited-time offer: When you keep the phone you already have, you automatically get a bonus 5 GB and a $11 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
- Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
- Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month, excluding the All-Inclusive Canada 45 GB plan.
- Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
- Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
- Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
- Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
- Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
- Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
- Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Noticeable price changes:
- Get 60GB for $49/mo. with the Tab in main regions, 50GB in QC When you purchase any Certified Pre-owned like Apple iPhone 13. Plus, get a free perk like Rollover Data
- Get the iPhone 15 for $35.88/mo with the Tab. That’s $300 in device savings!
- Shop offers on – Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Pixel 8, 7a, and Moto G 5G (2023) online and save the $60 connection fee.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for $11.29/mo with the Tab Plus. That’s $839 in device savings!
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G on the Tab.
- Get up to 40GB/mo for 24 months on a prepaid plan for $29/mo with promo code 15BONUS24, when you sign up for Automatic Top-ups. (Excluding QC)
- Get 50% off a Prepaid SIM card and free shipping when you buy on TELUS.com.
- Quebec exclusive deal on prepaid plans: Get up to 55GB/mo for 24 months for $27/mo with promo code 30BONUS24, when you sign up for Automatic Top-ups.
- Get 50GB for $40/mo with the Tab in QC or for $49/mo in other regions, when you purchase any Certified Pre-owned like Apple iPhone 13. Plus, get a free perk like Rollover Data.
- Get 20 GB for $29/mo in QC or for $34/mo in other regions, plus pick a free perk, when you bring your own phone.
- Promotion on the $29/mo, $34/mo, and $45/mo plans in QC, and the $30/mo plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
- Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime altogether from $15/month.
- Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
New deals:
- Exclusive pricing on iPhone 15 for newcomers: Enjoy a $360 rebate over 24 months when you activate it in-store and get it for only $17.50/month with financing and Save & Return.
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $50/mo when you add a line. Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.
- Save $300 over 24 months on iPad 9 with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 with Galaxy AI for as low as $5/mo for 24 months on a 5G mobile plan with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years.
- Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $0/mo for 24 months on select plans with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years.
- Trade in an eligible device in-store and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for $0/mo, or get it online for $20/mo. For 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.
- Get the Google Pixel 8, powered by Google AI at 0% interest for up to 48 months with an Equal Payment Plan and Rogers credit card financing. No mobile term contract needed.(Excluding Quebec)
- Save $5/month on the 5G Mobile 75GB plan in Quebec or $10/month on the 5G Infinite Essential plan in other regions, when you bring your own phone.
- 5G mobile plans start at $50/month ($35/month when paired with a home service) in Quebec, and $60/month ($50/month when paired with a home service) in other regions. When you bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount.
- Get 5G Home Internet for $55/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.
- Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
- Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.
- Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
- Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.
- The 5G Infinite Premium plan includes unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada, the US and Mexico.
- Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online.
- Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
- Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.
- Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
- Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
- Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
- Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.\
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
New deals:
- Save up to $760 upfront on the iPhone 15 series over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, save $60 when you shop online.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for $0 upfront and just $5 per month with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 200GB of high-speed 5G+ data and redeem 24 months of Disney+ free, from $45/month in Quebec or from $60/month in other regions, with existing home services. Plus, share your data with a new watch or tablet, when financed on a 2-year term.
- Save up to $830 on iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Save $590 upfront off iPhone 15 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment and save $240 off Apple Watch Series 9. Plus, share your data with a new smartwatch when you finance on a 2-year term.
- Get the Google Pixel 8 in-store for $1.92/month and get a Pixel Watch 2 free, with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Shop online and get them for $0 upfront.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $8.75/month. Save $865 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, share your data with a new watch or tablet, when you finance on a 2-year term.
- Save up to $920 on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Get savings of $460 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $460 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
- Get the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $0 upfront and $12.08/month with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, share your mobile data with your new tablet for $0 when you finance with a 2-year term on an eligible plan.
- Shop the latest deals on headphones, speakers, cases and more for $0 upfront plus free shipping, with TELUS Easy Payment.
- Save up to $780 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Get it and save $320 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $460 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
- Save $240 off the Apple Watch Series 9. Add it to your account for $19.96/month with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, share your existing phone’s data with your new watch for $15/month or $0/month when you finance a device on a new 2-year term.
- Telus will plant a tree for every successful referral you make by June 30, 2024. Plus, you’ll both get a $50 reward.
- Save big with plans starting at $44 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $60 per month with 75GB in other regions, when you bring your own device.
- Get Netflix, Disney+ Standard, and Amazon Prime from just $12 per month with Stream+. Save up to 49% for 2 years. Exclusive $12 per month offer applies automatically at check out for 5G+ Premium Unlimited plan customers.
- Save up to $1,723 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $340 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
- Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.
- Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
- Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
- Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
- Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
- Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
- New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
- Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
- Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
- Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
- Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
- Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
New deals:
- For a limited time, subscribe to a 4G 20GB CAN-US plan for only $29/month in Quebec.
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited time, subscribe to a 5G 50GB Canada-US subscription plan for only $34/month with a $0 SIM and a $0 activation fee.
- For a limited time, get a free eSIM or physical SIM card when you subscribe.
- 5G plans in ON and QC : $34/mo, $40/mo and $50/mo.
- Subscribe to a 5G 50GB subscription plan and get 10GB bonus data for a total of 60GB per month for only $34/month. Plus save with a $0 activation fee and $0 eSIM. (Quebec only)
- 4G plans in ON and QC: $29/mo, $21/mo and $15/mo
New deals:
- Get 1 month’s fee in credit on first anniversary date with new activations on plans $34/month and up, until June 25.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 24GB bonus data per month as of your first anniversary date for 12 months with new activations on the $25/mo 3G plan in QC.
- Get 20GB with $29/mo 4G plan in QC (500MB autopay bonus data) and get 30GB bonus data as of your first anniversary date per month for 24 months.
- Get 500MB bonus with autopay with $15/mo & $25/mo 3G Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Get 2GB of bonus data with autopay with the $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G plans. Plus, get 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date on the $34/mo plan. (QC only)
- Get 2GB bonus with autopay with $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G Data plans. Get 500MB bonus with $29/mo 4G plan, plus 15GB bonus data/month for 24 months with new activations. (Excluding QC)
Notable price changes:
- Get 20GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for only $29/mo. With Digital Discount and a $5/mo. bring your own phone credit for 24 months..
Ongoing deals:
- Special offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 15, 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series.
- Save the $45 connection fee when you activate online.
- Bring your family to Freedom Mobile and get Canada-US 100GB for $40/mo with the Digital Discount. Price for 3rd+ line.
- One amazing monthly price that keeps you connected in 81 destinations, with no daily roaming fees. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.
- Get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $50/mo. With Digital Discount.
- 50GB to use in Canada & U.S. for $34/mo for 24 months, with Digital Discount, when you bring your own phone.
- Exclusive savings for students: Switch to Freedom and get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $40/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
- Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.
- Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year.
Notable price changes:
- Sale on: Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), Moto Edge (2022), G 5G, G Stylus 5G, G Power & G Pure.
- Sale on: TCL 30 5G, 30 XE 5G, 40 XE 5G, 50 XE NXTPAPER, and 20S.
- Sale on: Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 4, and S23 FE.
- Sale on: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14, SE(3rd gen), 13, and 12.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $120 on select totalSHARE and VIP 35 plans.
- $0 upfront with Plus Pricing. Choose any device for $0 upfront with Plus Pricing on a 2-year voice & data plan.
- Get 15% off when you buy 2 or more cases, screen protectors, charging accessories, or MagSafe accessories.
- Purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23, 23 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Flip5 or Fold5 and get 50% off select Samsung Galaxy Watches and Buds. Available at SaskTel Stores only.
- Save up to $200 when you buy an iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Plus, when you activate the Apple Watch, you’ll get 3 months free watch data and $0 activation fee. Available in-store only.
- Find seamless connections, more data, and no contracts with new noSTRINGS Talk + Text + Data plans. Plus, sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $10/mo for 6 months on select plans.
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch.
- Newcomers to Canada can get either 2 months of free Prepaid mobile service or a new phone with savings up to $780 on any postpaid mobile voice & data plan.
- Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.
- infiNET 1 Gig for $99.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Whole Home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories, or your early device upgrade fee, when you trade in your old device.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo more.
Notable price changes:
- Sale on the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, Motorola Moto G 5G, and Razr.
- Sale on Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S23 FE, and Z Fold5.
Ongoing deals:
- Family Share Unlimited Data or Rollover Data plans and save $5/month on each additional line.
- Save $10/month on your Internet plan when you bundle it with a Rollover Data mobile plan.
- Get a $60 credit & free shipping when you buy a new mobile plan online.
- Get a 75GB Unlimited Data mobile plan and Internet bundle for $99/month, or choose 90GB for $114/month.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).
- Bring your own phone and enjoy great data plans.
- Get the smartphone you want for $0 down with easyTab.
- Get up to $200 when you switch to Eastlink.
Ongoing deals:
- Fizz members with a mobile plan can get a free month of internet by activating the My Rewards perk and subscribing to a new Home Internet plan. Offer valid until July 9, 2024.
- Flexible plans with no fixed-term contract, great rewards such as free data through the My Rewards program, and data rollover (any unused mobile data is automatically transferred to the next month).
- The 50 GB plan at $34/month is available for a limited time. (Quebec only)
- 20 GB for $25/month. The intro prices on mobile plans are offered for a limited time. Once customized to your liking, you get to keep your plan (and its price) for as long as you want.
- Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus
Ongoing deals:
- Get Ignite Internet starting at $50/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.
- Get 2 months of Crave on with Ignite TV
- Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill
- credit with Internet.
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- $25 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 purchase of a $50+ Top Up.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a 25GB Canada-US 5G plan for $29/mo when you register for Auto Top-Up. Get 20,000 PC Optimum points and up to 10% of the value of every Top-Up in PC Optimum.
- Get auto top up bonus with all the 4G & 5G plans
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
New deals:
- Get your 3rd month free on plans starting from $32/month in Quebec or $34/month in other regions. Available on new activations until June 26.
Ongoing deals:
- Enjoy 40GB for $29/mo in ON & 55GB for $27/mo in QC for 24 months when you sign up for Auto top-up.
- Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.
- Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!
