New on Disney+ Canada: July 2024

Futurama Season 12 premieres at the end of the month

Bradly Shankar
Jun 20, 20244:07 PM EDT 0 comments
Futurama Season 12

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in July.

This month, the latest season of Futurama premieres on the streaming service. Read on for the full list of new titles.

July 3rd

  • Bluey (minisodes)
  • Red Swan (two-episode premiere)

July 4th

  • Land of Tanabata (three-episode premiere)

July 5th

  • The Real Red Tails

July 11th

  • Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (all episodes)

July 12th

  • Descendants: The Rise of Red
  • Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
  • Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
  • Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
  • Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country
  • Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
  • Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story

July 15th

  • Angels in the Outfield

July 16th

  • Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (​​Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que Nunca) (all episodes)

July 17th

  • Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (all episodes)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (Season 7)

July 19th

  • The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 3, two-episode premiere)
  • Epcot Beginning: Inside the Transformation

July 24th

  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Season 4)
  • Impure (Impuros) (Season 5)
  • World Eats Bread (All Episodes)

July 26th

  • Clotilda: The Return Home

July 29th

  • Futurama (Season 12 premiere)

July 31st

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 4)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

A round-up of June’s new Disney+ content can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

