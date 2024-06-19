Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are up to 38 percent off at CDKeys

CDKeys, an online digital game keys retailer, is currently offering heavy discounts on several Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription keys.

The e-retailer has monthly, quarterly, bi-annual and annual Game Pass Ultimate keys 38, 33, 28 and 28 percent off, respectively, first shared by The Verge. Further, there is no region lock on the keys, which means they can be activated in Canada.

One-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription: $14.99 (regularly $23.09)

Three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription: $38.99 (regularly $58.69)

Six-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription: $88.89 ($124.49)

12-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription: $177.89 (regularly $249.09)

It’s worth noting that the six-month and 12-month subscription keys are currently out of stock, but they’re worth keeping an eye on. Tap the ‘Notify’ button on the listing page and enter your email address to be notified as soon as the keys are back in stock. Also worth noting is that these keys are stackable for up to 36 months, and the cheapest option would be to purchase multiple three-month keys and stack them up (four three-month keys are cheaper than one 12-month key).

Once purchased, you will receive your subscription key alongside your order confirmation email. The key can be activated directly on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console or on the web.

More information on how to activate the code can be found here. Elsewhere, you can find everything new on Xbox Game Pass in June below:

Via: The Verge