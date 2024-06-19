Pixel 8 Pro is now $300 off

The Google Store and Amazon offer discounts of $250 and $300 on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, respectively.

Google’s sale on both phones ends on June 27th; Amazon’s sale, on the other hand, is only available until June 20th.

Google Store deals

Amazon Store deals

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.