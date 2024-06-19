Motorola Razr 50 series renders surface online

Motorola will launch a new Razr series on June 25th: the Razr 50 and the 50 Ultra, although they’ll probably adopt different names in North America.
Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has posted images of the Motorola Razr 50 on X (Twitter).
The Razr 50 will be available in Gray, Orange, and ‘Sand’ colour variants, while the Razr 50 Ultra will be available in Blue, Green, and Peach.
The Ultra model has smaller bezels around the cover display and is bigger overall. It will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, two 50-megapixel cameras, a 6.9-inch primary display, and a 4-inch Cover display.
On the other hand, the Motorola 50 will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and will sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter and 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Its cover display is smaller, with a 3.6-inch screen and much larger bezels than the 50 Ultra.
We’ll learn more about the Razr 50 series on June 25th when Motorola officially unveils its latest foldable smartphones.
Source: Android Headlines, @MysterLupin
