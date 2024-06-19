Canadian pleads guilty to stealing Tesla trade secrets

An ongoing court case regarding Tesla’s trade secret a rounds a bend as Canadian Klaus Pflugbeil pleads guilty to attempting to share Tesla trade secrets.

Pflugbeil who has been working on a China-based business that sells EV tech is now facing up to ten years in prison. His partner, Yilong Shao, who is still at large, were trying to sell Tesla trade secrets to two FBI agents who were pretending to be business people from Long Island, which is how Pflugbeil was caught, according to Reuters.

While the prosecutors didn’t name Tesla specifically, there was mention that the automaker acquired a Canadian battery assembly line manufacturer which lines up with Tesla’s purchase of Hibar in 2019.

Source: Reuters Via: Global News