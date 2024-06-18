Sonos may start selling user data in the U.S., Canada safe for now

Sonos has been in hot water since the launch of its new app earlier this year, and it seems like it has decided to double down on that reputation in the U.S., at least.

The new privacy policy in the United States clarifies that Sonos may sell or share some user data. However, in Canada, the Sonos Privacy Policy remains similar to how it was in 2023 since it still includes the line “Sonos does not and will not sell personal information about our customers.”

According to a report from The Verge, the U.S. is one of the only countries to get the new privacy policy. This suggests that either the U.S. has a new law that has made Sonos change its wording or it’s testing selling user data in its home market before rolling it out to the rest of the world.

