Samsung is reportedly working on a slimmer Z Fold 6, but it might not release here

Samsung’s Summer Unpacked event is less than a month away, and we’ve already heard a ton of leaks and rumours about the devices reported to be unveiled at the event.

While the Galaxy Watch FE has already been unveiled, we’re expecting other devices like the Galaxy Watch 7 series with the new Galaxy Watch Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Ring to grace the mainstage. The Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6 will be the highlights of the event, and while the new foldables haven’t even been released yet, we’re already starting to hear leaks and rumours about one of their ‘successors.’

A recent Z Fold 6 dummy phone leak suggested that the device will reportedly have a more modern design when compared to its predecessor. It also revealed that the foldable will sport a squared, boxy design with sharper corners and a wider Cover Screen. However, from the looks of it, the device seems to have roughly the same dimensions as its predecessor.

Now, as shared by reliable leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), x

Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim will be named Samsung W25 in China, which is lighter, thinner and larger than Fold6.

Will be released in October and does not support SPen. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2024

The Z Fold 5’s thickness, especially when folded, has been a major pain point for users. The reported slim foldable will solve this problem, as it will be “lighter, thinner and larger than Fold6,” according to Ice. This comes at a cost though, as the Fold 6 Slim will reportedly omit S Pen support, a staple in Samsung’s Fold series. Elsewehere, the device will reportedly sport a Titanium frame, like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Ice suggests that the device will reportedly be named W25, and will be released in China in October. While Ice did not mention South Korea, the Slim variant will likely be released there too, considering that it is where Samsung is based. Whether the Slim Z Fold 6 will be released outside of China (and Korea) remains to be seen.

If the leak is indeed true, we might even see Samsung tease the device at Unpacked on July 10.

Source: @UniverseIce