Galaxy Ring to sport Galaxy Buds-like charging case

In January, Samsung first teased its Galaxy Ring and later showcased it at MWC 2024. One of the latest leaks on the market reveals details about the smart ring’s charging case.



Low-resolution renders shared by Ice Universe on Weibo show off a Galaxy earbud-like carrying case on the outside. You can see a raised section to rest and charge your ring when opened. The inner top section of the case has a cut-out for the ring to keep the smart ring in place.

This charging method is better than the Oura Ring, which sports a wireless charging cradle. While easy to use, the charging cradle wasn’t something you’d want to travel with, similar to the Apple Watch charging pad. Using this instead makes the Galaxy Ring easier to carry around when it’s dead and off your finger. The charging case uses a USB-C port for charging.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to launch on July 10th, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Watch 7.

Source: Ice Universe, Android Police