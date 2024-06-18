fbpx
Echoes of Wisdom: A new Legend of Zelda adventure starring Zelda herself

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches September 26

Dean Daley
Jun 18, 202410:46 AM EDT 0 comments

During the June Nintendo Direct, the Japanese Game maker announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This chibi-style Switch game is similar to the style of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake, except this title stars and focuses on Zelda as the protagonist.

You’ll play Zelda as she tries to save the land of Hyrule from a rift that is taking over her kingdom and sucking people into its depths. The title starts with our regular Hyrulian hero, Link, saving Zelda for the sake of his own life as he falls into the rift.

While Zelda won’t be using sword and shield combat like Link, she’ll have a staff that can copy real items and enemies in the real world and use them to get around the world and fight on her behalf. These copies are called Echoes, and Eiju Aonuma says he hasn’t even seen all the Echoes available in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdo launches on September 26th.

