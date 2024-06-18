Apple will stagger its new AI features, with some reportedly pushed back to 2025

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024, Cupertino-based Apple announced several key updates coming to its range of operating systems. For iOS 18, the core focus was customizability, while macOS Sequoia finally brought iPhone Mirroring and window tiling to the Mac. iPadOS 18, on the other hand, finally brings the Calculator app to iPads.

In addition to OS-specific features, iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia are also set to be supercharged by AI (read: Apple Intelligence). It’s worth noting, however, that the AI features aren’t currently available with the first developer betas, and it looks like a few of them won’t be available until 2025.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared in his Power On newsletter that Apple intends to take its AI rollout slow, which differs from its usual release schedules. Normally, Apple’s WWDC-announced features make their way to respective operating systems in the fall of the same year. This time around, however, Apple hasn’t provided a concrete timeline for releasing its AI features and suggests that the features won’t follow a strict release schedule.

Developer builds will likely gain a few AI-enabled features later this summer, while the public rollout in the fall will reportedly just be a “preview” for certain devices on American English. According to Gurman, this staggered approach has a few advantages. It will give developers more time to integrate the tech giant’s AI features into their apps and give Apple employees more time to polish aspects of AI features.

Elsewhere, Apple has acknowledged that AI chatbots can hallucinate. Starting off with a smaller user base exclusively in American English will prevent its chatbot from potentially spreading misinformation and give Apple more time to train its model in other languages, prioritizing stability and quality of features over quantity.

What to expect?

Apple Intelligence interacts with your apps in many new ways https://t.co/22MifvQwoq pic.twitter.com/DnMiCUoqPl — MobileSyrup (@MobileSyrup) June 10, 2024

Despite the staggered rollout, users can expect to try out some of the AI features in the upcoming developer betas and, ultimately, in the stable builds later this fall. Notification prioritization will likely be available within the year, alongside summarization for messages, webpages, voice memos, meeting notes, and emails.

A rewrite and proofreading tool will also likely be available soon, paired with image generation features.

More advanced features, like Siri’s on-screen awareness, contextual conversations, device control, and more, will likely be available only in 2024. For more information on Apple’s AI plans, check out Gurman’s Power On newsletter.

Source: Bloomberg