Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [June 17-23]

Crave

Here to Climb

Crave premiere date: June 18th, 2024 at 9pm ET

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 19 minutes

From Reversing Roe directors Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg comes this documentary about Sasha DiGiulian, the child prodigy who became a champion sport climber.

Stream Here to Climb here.

Disney+

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 17th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary explores the infamous mass murder-suicide in Guyana led by cult leader Jim Jones.

Stream Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown here.

Netflix

Black Barbie [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 19th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

This documentary explores the role that three Black women at Mattel played in the creation of the Barbie doll.

Stream Black Barbie here.

Trigger Warning [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 21st, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

A Special Forces commando’s investigation into her beloved father’s death unravels a dangerous conspiracy.

Trigger Warning was directed by Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts) and stars Jessica Alba (Dark Angel), Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles) and Mark Webber (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World).

Stream Trigger Warning here.

Prime Video

Drive-Away Dolls

Original theatrical release date: February 23rd, 2024

Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 22nd, 2024

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Two lesbian friends on a road trip with a mysterious briefcase find themselves being hunted by mobsters.

Drive-Away Dolls was co-written and directed by Ethan Coen (Fargo) and stars Margaret Qualley (Maid), Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Colman Domingo (Euphoria) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us).

Stream Drive-Away Dolls here.

Ferrari

Original theatrical release date: December 25th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: June 18th, 2024

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

This film follows the personal and professional struggles of famed Italian car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari during the summer of 1957.

Based on Brock Yates’ 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine, Ferrari was directed by Michael Mann (Heat) and stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Penélope Cruz (Pain and Glory), Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and Toronto’s Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace).

