Nintendo confirms June 18 Direct live stream, here’s how to watch

The Direct kicks off at 7am PT/10am ET

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 17, 2024

Nintendo has confirmed it will host a Direct live stream on June 18th following an inadvertent leak from the developers of Among Us.

Per a tweet from Nintendo of America, the live stream will start at 7am PT/10am ET on the 18th and will run roughly 40 minutes.

Before anyone gets too excited, Nintendo also stressed that there “will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor,” and the presentation will instead focus on games coming in the second half of 2024.

Those interested can watch the Direct via the above embed or find it on YouTube.

