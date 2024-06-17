Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 21% off today

Unless you’re overly obsessed with (and willing to shell out for) high-end audio experiences, Bose’s QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones tick almost every box you could want in a noise-cancelling pair of cans.

Their noise-cancelling tech remains top-tier, they pair easily, and they’re among the most comfortable over-ear models on the market. Combine all of that with simple, intuitive functionality, and you’ve got the perfect headphones for ignoring your fellow commuters, noisy roommates, and open-concept office neighbours.

Best of all, they’re on sale today for $379, down 21 percent from their usual price of $479. Find them at Amazon, and enjoy the silence.