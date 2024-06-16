Where and when to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 in Canada

One of the most popular shows on TV is back.

On Sunday, June 16th, the highly-anticipated second season of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO, nearly two years after the start of the Game of Thrones prequel.

In Season 2, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war as the Green and Black Councils fight for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

In Canada, you can watch the first episode House of the Dragon on Crave at the same time as the U.S.: Sunday, June 16th at 9pm ET. One new episode will premiere every following Sunday at 9pm ET on the platform. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Image credit: HBO