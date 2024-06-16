Are you excited for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6?

This past week, we saw several leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 that revealed specs and even a dummy phone. The handset is still rumoured to launch sometime in the coming months, but now that we know what it has to offer, I want to know if you’re interested in Samsung’s next foldable.

The Z Fold 6 is rumoured to sport the following leaks:

Inner Display with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1856-pixel resolution

Outer Display with 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2376 x 968-pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 up to 3.39GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage

50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture with OIS primary shooter –

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 120-degree field of view,

10-megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3x optical, up to 30x digital zoom

Under-display Camera – 4-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture

Cover display Camera – 10-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

Supports up to 8K video recording 30fps, 4K slow-motion videos 120fps, and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4400mAh battery

Folded it measures – 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm – unfolded measure 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm – weighs 239g

Z Fold 6 comes in Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink

Z Fold 6 (256GB): $1899.99 USD ($2611 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (512GB): $2019.99 USD ($2776 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (1TB): $2259.99 USD ($3106 CAD)

And here are dummy photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcasing a boxier design and a Cover Screen with a wider aspect ratio.

Samsung Fold6 Dummy pic.twitter.com/fwtLyXyG3i — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 14, 2024

Now let us know your thoughts on the upcoming foldable flagship in the comments below.