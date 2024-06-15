Telecom news roundup: Special deals for former customers, Bell selling Northwestel [Jun 8-14]

This week saw some price wars among flanker brands as Virgin walked back a price hike. Meanwhile, Fido and Koodo sent enticing offers to some existing and former customers. Elsewhere, Bell will sell Northwestel to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.

Pricing and deals

Fido offered some existing customers $30/90GB, $35/100GB plans.

Virgin Plus walks back $5/mo price hike on 4G plans days after raising prices.

Fido sent some former customers $29/50GB win-back deals.

Koodo offered some existing customers special deals, including $30/60GB, $35/65GB and $40/70GB plans

Freedom offered some customers 40GB of U.S. bonus data, calling and texting.

Infrastructure

Rogers said there were “no plans” for 5G on Fido after some customers saw the 5G icon on their phones.

SaskTel’s 5G now reaches 85 percent of residents in Saskatchewan.

Acquisitions

Bell will sell Northwestel to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion

Check out this week’s rate plan changes here, or last week’s telecom roundup here.

Header image credit: Northwestel