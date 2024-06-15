Telecom news roundup: Special deals for former customers, Bell selling Northwestel [Jun 8-14]

This week saw some price wars among flanker brands as Virgin walked back a price hike. Meanwhile, Fido and Koodo sent enticing offers to some existing and former customers. Elsewhere, Bell will sell Northwestel to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
Pricing and deals
Fido offered some existing customers $30/90GB, $35/100GB plans.
Virgin Plus walks back $5/mo price hike on 4G plans days after raising prices.
Fido sent some former customers $29/50GB win-back deals.
Koodo offered some existing customers special deals, including $30/60GB, $35/65GB and $40/70GB plans
Freedom offered some customers 40GB of U.S. bonus data, calling and texting.
Infrastructure
Rogers said there were “no plans” for 5G on Fido after some customers saw the 5G icon on their phones.
SaskTel’s 5G now reaches 85 percent of residents in Saskatchewan.
Acquisitions
Bell will sell Northwestel to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion
Check out this week’s rate plan changes here, or last week’s telecom roundup here.
Header image credit: Northwestel
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.