Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy phone images show up online

The handset sports a squared, boxy design with sharper corners and a wider Cover Screen

Dean Daley
Jun 14, 20242:33 PM EDT 0 comments

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the way, we’re getting new leaks about the upcoming device. We recently saw the specs for the device, and Ice Universe posted images of a dummy phone on their X (Twitter).

We see a more modern, updated design compared to the Fold 5. The handset sports a squared, boxy design with sharper corners and a wider Cover Screen. Many in the past, including myself, have complained about the aspect ratio of the front screen, so this would be a welcomed update compared to its predecessor.

The handset’s full specs were also leaked, indicating that you can see most of the Z Fold 6 changes just by looking at it. The smartphone’s UI may also have many Galaxy AI changes, but we’ll have to wait until next month to learn more about Samsung’s upcoming flagship.

Source: Ice Universe 

