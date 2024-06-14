fbpx
Prices drop on games and game accessories at Best Buy Canada

MobileSyrup
Jun 14, 20241:25 PM EDT 1 comment
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sunscape

We’ll come right out and say it: games go on sale too infrequently in Canada. Luckily, a slew of game and game-accessory deals launched at Best Buy this morning, so you’re all set for the weekend. Check out the latest gaming deals below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) for $44.99 (save $15)

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X / Xbox One) for $39.99 (save $40)

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X) for $49.99 (save $20)

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) for $59.99 (save $20)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) for $39.99 (save $20)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

It Takes Two (PS4) for $39.99 (save $15)

It Takes Two (Xbox Series X / Xbox One) for $39.99 (save $15)

Unicorn Overlord (Switch) for $54.99 (save $25)

Logitech G502 Hero 25600 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $59.99 (save $10)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Noise Cancellation Gaming Headset for $419.99 (save $30)

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Bluetooth Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 (save $59)

ASUS 27″ QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 (save $50)

LG 24″ FHD 100Hz 5ms IPS Monitor for $109.99 (save $40)

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Comments