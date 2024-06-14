Pixel owners should get the June security update right away

Pixel phone users will want to update their device as soon as possible to address a severe security issue.

Per Bleeping Computer, a recent security patch for Pixel phones includes fixes for 50 vulnerabilities, one of which is a high-severity flaw that has already been exploited in targeted attacks. Dubbed ‘CVE-2024-32896,’ the security issue allows an elevation of priviledge flaw in Pixel firmware.

“All supported Google devices will receive an update to the 2024-06-05 patch level. We encourage all customers to accept these updates to their devices,” Google said in its security bulletin about the June 2024 patch.

However, the people behind the security-oriented version of Android known as GrapheneOS shared in a post on X/Twitter that CVE-2024-32896 is the second part of the fix for another vulnerability dubbed ‘CVE-2024-29748’ that was detailed in April. Moreover, the vulnerabilities aren’t specific to Pixel devices and impact all Android devices.

CVE-2024-32896 which is marked as being actively exploited in the wild in the June 2024 Pixel Update Bulletin is the 2nd part of the fix for CVE-2024-29748 vulnerability we described here:https://t.co/c4xnnbje04 As we explained there, none of this is actually Pixel specific. — GrapheneOS (@GrapheneOS) June 13, 2024

According to GrapheneOS, the fix will hit other Android devices with the Android 15 update. Unfortunately, devices that don’t get the Android 15 upgrade won’t get the fix since it hans’t been backported other versions of Android. That could leave plenty of Android users stuck waiting for a critical security update, or stranded without a fix at all.

For now though, Pixel owners should check for and install the June 2024 security update as soon as possible.

Source: Google Via: Bleeping Computer