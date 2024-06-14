Leaker confirms Samsung foldable Unpacked event on July 10

Rumours have been circulating for the past several weeks that Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on July 10th. If you have any doubts, we have the second-best thing next to the South Korean company announcing it: Evan Blass. The prolific leaker has posted an image to X (Twitter) confirming the July 10th Unpacked event.

Blass’ GIF shows a countdown clock that looks like it was made by Samsung. The clock is counting down to July 10th at 10pm KST (9am ET), which is a bit early, considering past Samsung events have occurred at about 10am or 1pm ET.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. Knowing Samsung, we’ll probably see another tablet on the horizon as well. Of course, this isn’t officially from Samsung, but if Blass is saying it, then it’s definitely more than possible.

Source: Evan Blass