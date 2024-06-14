Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs leak in full

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch next month, and while we’ve seen many renders and learned some details about the handset, it looks like SmartPrix discovered all the specs for the upcoming foldable.

According to SmartPrix, here are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs.

Inner Display with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2160 x 1856-pixel resolution

Outer Display with 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz refresh rate, 2376 x 968-pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 up to 3.39GHz, 12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of storage

50-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture with OIS primary shooter –

12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 120-degree field of view,

10-megapixel f/2.4 OIS 3x optical, up to 30x digital zoom

Under-display Camera – 4-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture

Cover display Camera – 10-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

Supports up to 8K video recording 30fps, 4K slow-motion videos 120fps, and 1080p slow-motion at 240fps

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4400mAh battery

Folded it measures – 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm – unfolded measure 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm – weighs 239g

Z Fold 6 comes in Navy, Silver Shadow and Pink

Z Fold 6 (256GB): $1899.99 USD ($2611 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (512GB): $2019.99 USD ($2776 CAD)

Z Fold 6 (1TB): $2259.99 USD ($3106 CAD)

These specs aren’t so bad, but they’re essentially identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Unfortunately, the handset will reportedly cost a couple hundred dollars more than its predecessor.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will launch alongside the Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Ring in July.

Source: SmartPrix