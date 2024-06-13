Tile breach compromises personal data of its users

If you’re like me and own a Tile, you’ve been compromised, according to Life360, the owner of the Bluetooth tracking company. The leaked information includes names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and Tile IDs.

Life360’s CEO, Chris Hulls, says the data stolen doesn’t include sensitive information like credit card numbers, account login credentials or location data. “Similar to many other companies, Life360 recently became the victim of a criminal extortion attempt,” said Hulls in a statement on Tile’s website.

Life360 says it has taken steps to protect its system from bad actors and has reported this incident to law enforcement.

404Media says internal tools were also hacked, allowing hackers to process location data requests for law enforcement. The hacker spoke to 404Media, saying, “basically, I had access to everything.” The hacker says that they demanded payment from Tile, but they didn’t get an answer.

Tiles are small trackers similar to Apple’s AirTags. The company was acquired by Life360 back in 2021.

Source: Life360, 404Media